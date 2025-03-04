Short Interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Drops By 37.4%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

PGYWW opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

