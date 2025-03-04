Short Interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Drops By 37.4%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %
PGYWW opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.
About Pagaya Technologies
