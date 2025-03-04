US Bancorp DE Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $83.77.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.92%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.