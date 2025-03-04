Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,532 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,052 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,132.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 345 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total transaction of $1,022,025.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,588.50. This represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,915,557.12. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,060 shares of company stock worth $4,477,083. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F5

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $284.15 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.69.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.