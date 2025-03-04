TSA Wealth Managment LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after acquiring an additional 950,857 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 519,868 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,990,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 523,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,304,000 after acquiring an additional 298,402 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $178.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.59.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

