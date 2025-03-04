Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 71,459 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,459 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $104,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.