Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 345,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,547.0 days.
Schindler Stock Performance
Shares of Schindler stock remained flat at $273.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $238.15 and a 12 month high of $294.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.75.
Schindler Company Profile
