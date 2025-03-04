Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $330.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $266.99 and a twelve month high of $358.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.51 and a 200-day moving average of $334.88.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.