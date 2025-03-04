Ring Mountain Capital LLC Invests $229,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,002.40. This trade represents a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,439,783 shares of company stock valued at $107,497,043. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

