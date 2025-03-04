Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 314,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RVT stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 162,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,664. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Royce Value Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.