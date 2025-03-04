Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HWCPZ stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,418. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

Get Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 alerts:

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.