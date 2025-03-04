Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

EPD stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

