ADMA Biologics’ (ADMA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.92% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
