Scratch Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,200 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Scratch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.4% of Scratch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oracle to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $110.36 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $452.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

