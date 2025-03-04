Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 48,269 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,269 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,304,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,579,000 after acquiring an additional 458,509 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,206,000. Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,067,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8,003.4% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 317,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.39.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.