240 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

