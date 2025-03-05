Norden Group LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.6 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $174.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.27 and a 200-day moving average of $196.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.