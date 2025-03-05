Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $130.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.99. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.