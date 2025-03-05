Norden Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $378,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 219,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $87.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.