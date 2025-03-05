Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Alcoa worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,945.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Alcoa by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 399.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -194.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

