Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $102.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $147.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

