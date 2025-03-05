CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Position Boosted by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 71.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,486,000 after buying an additional 255,849 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 35,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,320,000 after acquiring an additional 201,587 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 77,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $301.81 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.10 and a 12 month high of $436.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.27.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. Analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,443.35. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,698 shares in the company, valued at $19,371,286.44. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

