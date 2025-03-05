Norden Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,435,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in PayPal by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in PayPal by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,414,000 after buying an additional 1,069,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.