ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading Up 39.1% – Should You Buy?

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 39.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 8,569,762 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,542% from the average session volume of 521,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

ADM Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.88.

ADM Energy (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. ADM Energy had a negative net margin of 320.54% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADM Energy plc will post -69.9999984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADM Energy Company Profile

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.

