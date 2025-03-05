Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Shares Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report) shares were down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 122,834,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 58,289,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Great Western Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £835,000.00, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02.

Great Western Mining Company Profile

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps.

