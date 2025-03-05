Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.51. Agora shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 375,224 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America raised Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 1,988.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Agora in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

