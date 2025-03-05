Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 41,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 152,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $912.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

In other news, insider Charity Isely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $87,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,441.70. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

