SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,498,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 2,504,571 shares.The stock last traded at $28.42 and had previously closed at $28.45.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 8,538.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 33,555 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,107,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

