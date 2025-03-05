Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Increases By 28.4%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 512,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,536. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $377.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners lowered Compass Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

