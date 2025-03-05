Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading 5.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 658,610,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 444% from the average daily volume of 120,961,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

