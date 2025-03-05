Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,300 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Crown ElectroKinetics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 337,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 21.74% of Crown ElectroKinetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Down 17.0 %

Shares of CRKN stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. 218,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,013. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $13,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.92.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. engages in the commercialization of electro kinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It develops and sells optical switching film that can be embedded between glass or applied to the surface of glass or other rigid substrates such as acrylic, to electronically control opacity.

