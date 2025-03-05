Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 644,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,899,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $295.12.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.