Celanese (CE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/25/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $88.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $46.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2025 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

2/20/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

1/16/2025 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

1/14/2025 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

1/13/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $77.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE CE traded up $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Celanese by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,618,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $222,815,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,334 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4,506.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,764 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,362 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

