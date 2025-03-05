TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
TDH Stock Up 0.4 %
TDH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. TDH has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.74.
About TDH
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TDH
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.