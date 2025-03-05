TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TDH Stock Up 0.4 %

TDH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. TDH has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

