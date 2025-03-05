CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $390.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $360.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.35.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $35.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.31. 8,785,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,248. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.82. The firm has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

