Short Interest in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Expands By 32.9%

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.61. 27,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,474. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTEN Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.26% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

