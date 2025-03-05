Short Interest in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Expands By 32.9%

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTENGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.61. 27,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,474. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTENFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.26% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

