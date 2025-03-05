Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Zoetis by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 162,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,394,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $169.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $200.33.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.90.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

