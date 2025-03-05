Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) is Oak Grove Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,859 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises approximately 4.4% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 178.86 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.