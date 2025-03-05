Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 321.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,983 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.96% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,160,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,561,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 573,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 104,540 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 55,001 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 233,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

