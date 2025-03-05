Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $264.65 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

