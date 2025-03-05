9,862 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Samsara by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Samsara by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Samsara by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $1,020,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,079 shares in the company, valued at $17,970,104.23. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $1,015,861.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 882,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,530,398.80. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,244,520 shares of company stock worth $58,644,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -94.01 and a beta of 1.61.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

