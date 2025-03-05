SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,771 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.85. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

