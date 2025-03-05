SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck VietnamETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in VanEck VietnamETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 70.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,842 shares during the period.

VanEck VietnamETF Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of BATS VNM opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $401.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.10.

About VanEck VietnamETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

