Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,127.44. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,940. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HURN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 543,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 486,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,465,000 after acquiring an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,240,000 after acquiring an additional 64,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

