DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

