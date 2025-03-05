Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Insider Sells $159,750.00 in Stock

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) insider Cynthia Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $159,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 37,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,595. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
