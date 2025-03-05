Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Insider Sells $159,750.00 in Stock

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) insider Cynthia Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $159,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 37,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,595. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 296,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 69,652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 125,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

