Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 451,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 224,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$47.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.85.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

