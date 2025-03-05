Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 473,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,546. The stock has a market cap of $405.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $445.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.14%.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

