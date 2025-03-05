Short Interest in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Declines By 16.0%

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,580,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 13,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Kinzley purchased 5,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKLO. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of OKLO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,267,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,645,813. Oklo has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

