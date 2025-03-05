Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 40,616,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 55,039,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.14.

Get Technology Minerals alerts:

Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Technology Minerals Plc will post 0.0442708 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Technology Minerals Company Profile

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.