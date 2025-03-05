Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €18.07 ($19.22) and last traded at €18.30 ($19.47). 94,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 319,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.32 ($20.55).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STVN. Bank of America upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €28.60 ($30.43).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

